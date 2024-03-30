Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

2024-03-30 | 08:11
Mikati condemns the &#39;targeting&#39; of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon
0min
Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned on Saturday the 'targeting' of United Nations forces in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the injury of three military observers.

Mikati expressed his solidarity with the international forces after the targeting that hit a UNIFIL vehicle, resulting in several injuries.

Reuters

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
