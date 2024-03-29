Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The International Committee of the Red Cross embarked on a critical security mission deep into the Wazzani area, aiming to address a vulnerable border point susceptible to rocket and missile attacks.



The Wazzani station, targeted by Israeli forces on February 7, suffered extensive damage to its pumps, electrical panels, and roof, impacting 35 towns reliant on its water supply.



Accompanied by an LBCI team, the International Red Cross Committee inspected the station, finding its roof completely destroyed and its premises scattered with debris and inundated with water.



After assessing the damage, preliminary repair work commenced, followed by another visit to finalize the renovations.



Workers worked on reconstructing the building's roof, engineers continued repairing electrical panels, and cleanup crews cleared the premises and drained water.



Additionally, a team ventured to the Wazzani spring to repair one of the pumps.



Despite many residents and displaced individuals leaving the towns supplied by the Wazzani station, those remaining still consider it a vital and urgent necessity.



Due to evolving field situations, the mission could not be completed on Wednesday, prompting teams to withdraw temporarily.



However, the International Red Cross Committee returned on Friday to put the finishing touches on the station's repairs, ensuring citizens and displaced persons receive drinking water from the Wazzani spring.