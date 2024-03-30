The UNIFIL announced in a statement on Saturday, "This morning, three military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location. They have now been evacuated for medical treatment."



"We are investigating the origin of the explosion," it added.



The statement mentioned, "Safety and security of UN personnel must be granted. All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection for non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians. We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."