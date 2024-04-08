News
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 15:49
High views
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Sources within the Lebanese Forces party told the "Al Markazia outlet" that the killing of Pascal Sleiman is a "political crime."
They added: "We will pursue the matter. We will not remain silent about this crime, which has no connection whatsoever, neither directly nor indirectly, to any ransom, and it is not a private matter but a distinctly political issue."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Pascal Sleiman
Political
Crime
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Previous
