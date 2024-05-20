News
Putin calls interim president, stresses Russia's strong ties with Iran
World News
2024-05-20 | 09:12
Putin calls interim president, stresses Russia's strong ties with Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Iran's new interim president on Monday as Moscow made clear its desire to preserve and build on its deepening relationship with Tehran despite the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi.
The Kremlin said Putin expressed his condolences to interim president Mohammad Mokhber and to the whole Iranian people over Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, describing Raisi as a "reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution" to bilateral relations.
"Both sides emphasized their mutual desire to further consistently strengthen comprehensive Russian-Iranian interaction for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," the Kremlin said in its readout of the Putin-Mokhber call.
State news agency RIA quoted Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying Moscow could assist Iran in its investigation of the crash.
Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Monday that Moscow expected all agreements with Iran to be implemented, state news agency RIA reported.
The Kremlin said that Putin had spoken to the Iranian ambassador to Moscow late on Sunday night following news of the helicopter crash.
Putin also sent his condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving the Motherland," Putin said in his telegram.
"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Iran
Moscow
Kremlin
President
World News
03:26
Russia loses 'two true friends' with the killing of Iranian president and his FM
World News
03:26
Russia loses 'two true friends' with the killing of Iranian president and his FM
0
World News
2024-04-01
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
2024-04-01
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
0
Middle East News
10:28
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
Middle East News
10:28
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
World News
10:30
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
World News
10:30
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
0
World News
08:35
Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan
World News
08:35
Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan
0
World News
06:48
Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine
World News
06:48
Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
0
Middle East News
06:04
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
Middle East News
06:04
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
0
Middle East News
10:28
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
Middle East News
10:28
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
Berlin views Israel's closure of Al Jazeera as 'bad indicator' for press freedom
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
Berlin views Israel's closure of Al Jazeera as 'bad indicator' for press freedom
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
3
Middle East News
12:05
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
Middle East News
12:05
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
4
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
5
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
6
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
7
Middle East News
14:20
Rescue teams locate wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter: Reuters cites state TV
Middle East News
14:20
Rescue teams locate wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter: Reuters cites state TV
8
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
