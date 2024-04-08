Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite the abduction of Lebanese Forces coordinator Pascal Sleiman in Byblos on Sunday, there has been a notable absence of political communication to prevent any escalation of sectarian or partisan strife, especially given that the area has a notable presence of both Hezbollah and Lebanese Forces supporters.



Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea and MP Ziad Hawat have worked to calm tensions within their respective bases, and they are awaiting the results of security investigations. They have hinted at escalating actions on the ground if Sleiman is not safely returned.



Communication has been ongoing since the kidnapping between the Lebanese Forces and various security agencies, particularly with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Military Intelligence Directorate officials.



Political engagement in this matter has been minimal, primarily consisting of calls for calm from both official and unofficial sources.



Notably, there have been contacts between Shiite figures in Byblos and MP Hawat, but no involvement from Hezbollah officials.



Additionally, individuals supportive of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reached out personally, although it is worth mentioning that Byblos, with its diverse sectarian composition, participated in protests against Sleiman's abduction.