Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stated during a commemorative event in Beirut, "We are facing two scenes in Gaza," saying that the first represents the resistance, "fighting with exceptional courage."



The second represents the "Israeli-American enemy because what are we seeing today is an American-Israeli decision or rather more than that; Israel is a 'tool' used by the US."



He said: "Faced with these two scenes, we have two choices: Either to be with this brutal occupying enemy or with the resistance and the rightful owners of the land."



He added, "In the face of these two scenes, history will document who collaborated with Israel and who failed to support the resistance. Arabs, Muslims, and any human cannot say they have no connection to what is happening in Palestine [...] This history cannot be erased."



He further stated, "Despite all this brutality, Israel has not achieved anything. I tell you that it will not achieve anything. No matter how long it takes, Israel will remain in the 'hell' it entered without achieving any results."



Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the resistance has triumphed and prevented Israel from achieving its goals despite all the political, media, financial, and arms support it received.



Nevertheless, he noted that the resistance "remains steadfast," and its operations continue.



"Resistance leaders have informed us that they can endure even if the situation continues for months. When we asked them about Rafah, they told us that the enemy thinks it is the operations center, although it is a city like any other city in Gaza," he added.



He emphasized, "Regarding the circulated rumors about a ceasefire agreement: If there is no proposal leading to a cessation of fighting and ending the war, you are asking the resistance to hand over prisoners in exchange for some food and the release of detainees to then 'eliminate' the Palestinians. What kind of reasoning is this?"



"The solution lies in stopping the war, but not in this manner. Whoever bets on crushing the resistance has discovered that it cannot be ended," he added.



The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah asked, "What if Israel attacked Lebanon?"



Adding: "In case it attacks Lebanon, we will face it, and it will curse the moment it decided to attack Lebanon. Patriotism requires supporting the resistance that defended and is still defending Lebanon."



"Today, any patriot in Lebanon must be in the ranks of the resistance [...] Today, we are facing a pivotal challenge, and rest assured that the enemy is suffering massive losses," he stated, adding that one of its policies is "hiding" its losses, as "it puts a third of its army on the northern border."



He concluded: "Some say we are losing, yes, both of us are losing, [...] but our loss will be the foundation for victory in the future."