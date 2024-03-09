News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-09 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stated during a commemorative event in Beirut, "We are facing two scenes in Gaza," saying that the first represents the resistance, "fighting with exceptional courage."
The second represents the "Israeli-American enemy because what are we seeing today is an American-Israeli decision or rather more than that; Israel is a 'tool' used by the US."
He said: "Faced with these two scenes, we have two choices: Either to be with this brutal occupying enemy or with the resistance and the rightful owners of the land."
He added, "In the face of these two scenes, history will document who collaborated with Israel and who failed to support the resistance. Arabs, Muslims, and any human cannot say they have no connection to what is happening in Palestine [...] This history cannot be erased."
He further stated, "Despite all this brutality, Israel has not achieved anything. I tell you that it will not achieve anything. No matter how long it takes, Israel will remain in the 'hell' it entered without achieving any results."
Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the resistance has triumphed and prevented Israel from achieving its goals despite all the political, media, financial, and arms support it received.
Nevertheless, he noted that the resistance "remains steadfast," and its operations continue.
"Resistance leaders have informed us that they can endure even if the situation continues for months. When we asked them about Rafah, they told us that the enemy thinks it is the operations center, although it is a city like any other city in Gaza," he added.
He emphasized, "Regarding the circulated rumors about a ceasefire agreement: If there is no proposal leading to a cessation of fighting and ending the war, you are asking the resistance to hand over prisoners in exchange for some food and the release of detainees to then 'eliminate' the Palestinians. What kind of reasoning is this?"
"The solution lies in stopping the war, but not in this manner. Whoever bets on crushing the resistance has discovered that it cannot be ended," he added.
The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah asked, "What if Israel attacked Lebanon?"
Adding: "In case it attacks Lebanon, we will face it, and it will curse the moment it decided to attack Lebanon. Patriotism requires supporting the resistance that defended and is still defending Lebanon."
"Today, any patriot in Lebanon must be in the ranks of the resistance [...] Today, we are facing a pivotal challenge, and rest assured that the enemy is suffering massive losses," he stated, adding that one of its policies is "hiding" its losses, as "it puts a third of its army on the northern border."
He concluded: "Some say we are losing, yes, both of us are losing, [...] but our loss will be the foundation for victory in the future."
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Sheikh Naim Qassem
Hezbollah
Gaza
Resistance
Israel
Next
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:40
UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
10:40
UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected
Lebanon News
04:46
Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-26
Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax
Middle East News
2023-06-26
Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54
Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
Sports News
2023-07-20
Formula One: Verstappen aspires to strengthen his control in Hungary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
07:14
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
4
Lebanon News
14:08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
14:08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
5
Press Highlights
01:31
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
01:31
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Five people reported dead by airdropped aid
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Israel hits landmark residential tower in Rafah as truce talks stall
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Israel hits landmark residential tower in Rafah as truce talks stall
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More