Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain

Lebanon News
2024-05-15 | 11:11
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday.

He arrived along with a ministerial delegation to participate in the Arab Summit, which is set to take place on May 16.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Arab Summit

Bahrain

Najib Mikati

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
