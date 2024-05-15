News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Lebanon News
2024-05-15 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday.
He arrived along with a ministerial delegation to participate in the Arab Summit, which is set to take place on May 16.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Arab Summit
Bahrain
Najib Mikati
Next
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Netanyahu calls for efforts to eliminate Hamas 'without excuses'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Netanyahu calls for efforts to eliminate Hamas 'without excuses'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45
British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45
British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
0
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
0
World News
2023-11-15
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
World News
2023-11-15
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'
0
World News
2024-05-11
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
World News
2024-05-11
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
4
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
5
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
7
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More