Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

Lebanon News
2024-06-04 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that Israel is ready to launch a military attack along the northern border with Lebanon, and that it is close to making a decision.

He added in a recorded statement, "We are ready, after extensive training, to launch an attack in the north [...] We are approaching the decisive point."

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Herzi Halevi

Attack

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-04

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

France's Macron urges restraint on Lebanese-Israeli border as he calls for implementing Resolution 1701

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-03

Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More