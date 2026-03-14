Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control

During a press conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “We have witnessed widespread destruction in Lebanon, and there are fears that the south could turn into a barren land, while the suburbs face the risk of bombardment up to complete destruction.”



He added, “The Lebanese people did not choose war, but were dragged into it. I call for a halt to the shelling and firing; the only solution is diplomacy and dialogue.”



He also stated, “Hezbollah must respect the Lebanese government’s decision to keep weapons under the state’s control.”