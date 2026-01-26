Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon

26-01-2026 | 01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed on Monday that it carried out airstrikes a day earlier on sites affiliated with Hezbollah in several areas of Lebanon, targeting what it described as weapons depots and military facilities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Hezbollah

