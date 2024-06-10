News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
Lebanon News
2024-06-10 | 15:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
The Coordination Committee of Opposition MPs reiterated on Monday that both current and former opposition deputies remain open to time-limited consultations, as is currently happening, without setting new precedents that contradict constitutional norms, and without any conditions, especially regarding imposing a specific candidate.
They urged other parties to head to the Parliament for an open election session to elect a president, ensuring that all blocs attend, in accordance with Article 74 of the constitution.
The opposition MPs highlighted in a statement that from the onset of the presidential deadline, they have relied on constitutional mechanisms to fulfill it by attending all election sessions, supporting a specific candidate, and welcoming the efforts of "friendly nations" and the Quintet Committee.
The statement continued: "Opposition MPs have repeatedly responded to all initiatives and are currently open to consultations with the Democratic Gathering and the Free Patriotic Movement, which previously led to a consensus on a centrist candidate."
The MPs viewed these consultations as a necessary form of dialogue that helps bring different parties together. They stressed their commitment to ensuring that these discussions are not used as a cover for constitutional violations, whether these violations become new norms or happen just once with everyone's acceptance.
They stressed that consultations should not bypass the Quintet Committee's initiatives or revert to what the Speaker of Parliament has subtly proposed, which serves his party's approach, contradicting constitutional principles.
The statement highlighted that the opposition MPs have tried to find common ground by agreeing on a centrist candidate. This candidate received almost 60 votes in the last election session, which took place exactly a year ago.
They confirmed that all these efforts are aimed at completing the deadline and electing a sovereign, reformist president who will recreate legitimate, effective, and cohesive authority that represents the aspirations of the Lebanese people in restoring and reforming the state at all levels.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Opposition
MPs
Presidential
Elections
Parliament
Next
Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation
Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
0
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
0
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
5
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
8
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More