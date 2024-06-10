Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms

Lebanon News
2024-06-10 | 15:18
High views
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
3min
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms

The Coordination Committee of Opposition MPs reiterated on Monday that both current and former opposition deputies remain open to time-limited consultations, as is currently happening, without setting new precedents that contradict constitutional norms, and without any conditions, especially regarding imposing a specific candidate. 

They urged other parties to head to the Parliament for an open election session to elect a president, ensuring that all blocs attend, in accordance with Article 74 of the constitution.

The opposition MPs highlighted in a statement that from the onset of the presidential deadline, they have relied on constitutional mechanisms to fulfill it by attending all election sessions, supporting a specific candidate, and welcoming the efforts of "friendly nations" and the Quintet Committee. 

The statement continued: "Opposition MPs have repeatedly responded to all initiatives and are currently open to consultations with the Democratic Gathering and the Free Patriotic Movement, which previously led to a consensus on a centrist candidate."

The MPs viewed these consultations as a necessary form of dialogue that helps bring different parties together. They stressed their commitment to ensuring that these discussions are not used as a cover for constitutional violations, whether these violations become new norms or happen just once with everyone's acceptance.

They stressed that consultations should not bypass the Quintet Committee's initiatives or revert to what the Speaker of Parliament has subtly proposed, which serves his party's approach, contradicting constitutional principles.

The statement highlighted that the opposition MPs have tried to find common ground by agreeing on a centrist candidate. This candidate received almost 60 votes in the last election session, which took place exactly a year ago.

They confirmed that all these efforts are aimed at completing the deadline and electing a sovereign, reformist president who will recreate legitimate, effective, and cohesive authority that represents the aspirations of the Lebanese people in restoring and reforming the state at all levels.
 

Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation
Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations
