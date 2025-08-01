UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 11:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it has completed the restoration of its monitoring post in the southern Lebanese area of Labbouneh, which had been damaged during the 2024 armed conflict, compromising access and operational capacity.

According to a UNIFIL statement, both the southern and western entry gates to the U.N. observation point had become unusable due to the extent of the damage. A joint operation involving UNIFIL's Cambodian engineering unit and Italian peacekeeping forces from the mission's western sector was launched to clear the site and restore safe access.

The 15-day mission covered an area of 1,358 square meters, where landmines and unexploded ordnance were successfully removed. 

Cambodian mechanical equipment was used to reopen the access road. At the same time, Italian engineering units carried out a detailed inspection using specialized teams and equipment, including explosive ordnance disposal experts, K9 units, an advanced combat reconnaissance team, and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) unit.

Italian peacekeepers provided armed security throughout the operation. 

Following the successful clearance and restoration, the U.N. flag was raised once again at the post by the commander of UNIFIL's western sector.

UNIFIL noted that the renewed operational status of the Labbouneh site will significantly enhance its ability to monitor potential violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and will further strengthen its presence along the Blue Line.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Damage

Monitoring

Post

Lebanon

Israel

Border

Labbouneh

LBCI Next
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-30

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-08

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09

As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Israeli army publishes images of spokesman Avichay Adraee touring Druze village in Mount Hermon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Justice Minister hails long-awaited judicial independence law as a milestone for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
World News
08:53

Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates for fourth straight month: AFP analysing ISW data

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24

Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:01

Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More