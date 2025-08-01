UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it has completed the restoration of its monitoring post in the southern Lebanese area of Labbouneh, which had been damaged during the 2024 armed conflict, compromising access and operational capacity.



According to a UNIFIL statement, both the southern and western entry gates to the U.N. observation point had become unusable due to the extent of the damage. A joint operation involving UNIFIL's Cambodian engineering unit and Italian peacekeeping forces from the mission's western sector was launched to clear the site and restore safe access.



The 15-day mission covered an area of 1,358 square meters, where landmines and unexploded ordnance were successfully removed.



Cambodian mechanical equipment was used to reopen the access road. At the same time, Italian engineering units carried out a detailed inspection using specialized teams and equipment, including explosive ordnance disposal experts, K9 units, an advanced combat reconnaissance team, and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) unit.



Italian peacekeepers provided armed security throughout the operation.



Following the successful clearance and restoration, the U.N. flag was raised once again at the post by the commander of UNIFIL's western sector.



UNIFIL noted that the renewed operational status of the Labbouneh site will significantly enhance its ability to monitor potential violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and will further strengthen its presence along the Blue Line.