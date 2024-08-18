Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home

Lebanon News
2024-08-18 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu&#39;s Caesarea home
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home

Israeli media reported on Sunday that a suspected Hezbollah reconnaissance drone was launched to film the area surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Drone

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Casarea

LBCI Next
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:57

Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false

LBCI
World News
04:37

Ukraine strikes another bridge in Russia's Kursk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:24

French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More