Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

Lebanon News
2024-08-19 | 12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0min
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

An Israeli airstrike targeted on Monday a car on the road leading to the town of Deir Qanoun - Ras al-Ain in southern Lebanon.

According to initial reports, one person was killed and several others were injured after a drone struck a vehicle at the intersection of Deir Qanoun - Ras al-Ain.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Lebanon

Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
