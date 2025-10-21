Saudi ambassador invites Lebanon to participate in Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari has extended an official invitation for Lebanon to participate in Expo Riyadh 2030, which will be hosted by the Saudi capital from October 1, 2030, until March 31, 2031, under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow.”



According to Bukhari, Saudi Arabia is preparing to present an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the global exhibition, highlighting innovation and international cooperation to shape a brighter future for humanity.



He emphasized that Expo Riyadh 2030 will offer a global platform that brings together leading minds and talents from around the world, harnessing advanced technologies to invest in emerging opportunities and develop practical solutions to global challenges.



The exhibition will address three main areas of focus: innovative technologies, sustainable solutions, and the development of prosperous communities.



Saudi officials say the event will reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to progress, modernization, and international partnership, in line with its Vision 2030 development strategy.