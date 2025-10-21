News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi ambassador invites Lebanon to participate in Riyadh Expo 2030
Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi ambassador invites Lebanon to participate in Riyadh Expo 2030
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari has extended an official invitation for Lebanon to participate in Expo Riyadh 2030, which will be hosted by the Saudi capital from October 1, 2030, until March 31, 2031, under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow.”
According to Bukhari, Saudi Arabia is preparing to present an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the global exhibition, highlighting innovation and international cooperation to shape a brighter future for humanity.
He emphasized that Expo Riyadh 2030 will offer a global platform that brings together leading minds and talents from around the world, harnessing advanced technologies to invest in emerging opportunities and develop practical solutions to global challenges.
The exhibition will address three main areas of focus: innovative technologies, sustainable solutions, and the development of prosperous communities.
Saudi officials say the event will reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to progress, modernization, and international partnership, in line with its Vision 2030 development strategy.
Lebanon News
ambassador
invites
Lebanon
participate
Riyadh
Next
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-04
Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security
World News
2025-09-04
Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security
0
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
0
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
2
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
5
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
8
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More