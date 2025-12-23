News
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
News Bulletin Reports
23-12-2025 | 13:05
3
min
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Efforts to involve France in the political negotiations of the border security mechanism have stalled amid unannounced Israeli and U.S. objections, according to LBCI.
LBCI first reported on December 8 that attempts were underway to bring France into the political track of the talks.
France had been expected to be represented by Anne-Claire Legendre, adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron on Middle East and North Africa affairs. The matter did not materialize, and the issue was later discussed during a meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and French presidential envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian.
While the reasons for the rejection have not been officially stated, they can be inferred from the strained state of Israeli-French relations. Tel Aviv has grown increasingly uncomfortable with France's recent positions, including its role alongside Saudi Arabia in drafting a United Nations resolution on a two-state solution.
Paris and Tel Aviv have also clashed repeatedly over the war in Gaza. Israel and the United States have further taken issue with France's parallel channels of communication with Iran and Hezbollah.
The next meeting of the mechanism is scheduled for January 7.
According to LBCI, there is a tendency among the parties involved to issue a joint official statement ahead of the meeting, acknowledging the achievements of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River and endorsing the transition to subsequent phases of the process.
The most recent meeting, held on December 19, included a political session attended by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and head of the Lebanese delegation Ambassador Simon Karam. Israel was represented by Yossi Draznin, deputy head of the National Security Council adviser's office, and Uri Resnick, deputy head of the foreign policy division at the National Security Council.
The meeting was preceded by a technical-military session involving officers from Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Discussions on future priorities revealed differing approaches between the two sides. The Lebanese delegation clearly emphasized the need to create safe conditions for residents to return to their villages and lands, alongside credible support for the reconstruction of homes, as a necessary entry point before addressing other issues.
However, the Israeli representative said Israel could not repeat what it had done in South Lebanon after 2006, stressing the need for a more cautious and innovative approach.
In that context, the Israeli side presented several economic proposals, including the establishment of a financial or security zone along the border. Israel argued that such a zone would provide strategic depth and reduce the risk of cross-border attacks by Hezbollah.
