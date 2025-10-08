News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
08-10-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At Naqoura port, the scene is no longer what it once was. Fishermen’s boats sit in silence, no longer sailing as before, nor returning with their usual catch.
Israeli attacks continue to strike the town intermittently, and the Israeli army maintains a constant presence that spreads fear among the fishermen, whose daily routines have been disrupted.
Trips have been reduced, schedules altered, and some have abandoned the sea entirely as the profession has become increasingly risky. Those who still venture out are confined to areas designated by Israeli forces.
Drones follow every boat, while flares are dropped near fishermen to intimidate them.
Even the town’s once-bustling local fish market has fallen silent. Israel bombed part of it, forcing its closure for an indefinite period.
For fishermen already struggling under difficult living conditions, their sole source of income has been under threat since the start of the war. The once-vibrant southern shore, once alive with activity and income-generating work, has become a scene of caution and fear.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Naqoura
Port
Fishermen
Next
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Rubio tells Israel the US backs 'constructive role' by Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Rubio tells Israel the US backs 'constructive role' by Qatar
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
2
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
4
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:43
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:43
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
03:23
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
03:23
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More