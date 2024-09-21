Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

Lebanon News
2024-09-21 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

On Friday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil.

In a subsequent statement, Hezbollah confirmed the death of Aqil, also known by the alias Haj Abdul Qader. The strike killed more than ten people and injured others.

Hezbollah hailed Aqil as a key figure in its resistance against Israel and vowed to continue his mission.

Who Was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil?

Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, described as a "great jihadi commander," was born in Bednayel, Bekaa, on Dec. 24, 1962. In the 1980s, he played a significant role in the resistance against the Israeli invasion of Beirut and was a key member of the Islamic Jihad Organization.

According to the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, the organization "claimed responsibility for the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 U.S. personnel."

In the early 1990s, Aqil took charge of central training within Hezbollah, playing a crucial role in developing human resources for the group. By the mid-1990s, he had risen to the position of Chief of Staff.

From 1997 until after the Israeli withdrawal, Aqil led the "Jabal Amel Operations Unit," overseeing several operations during that period. He also established the group's Operations Command, and in 2008, he became Deputy Secretary-General for Operations.

He also served as a member of Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council and was actively involved in the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Aqil was instrumental in founding, developing, and leading Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force until his death. He also played a central role in planning and directing operations against takfiri groups on Lebanon’s eastern border and in Syrian regions.

From the onset of the October 7 events, Aqil planned and supervised military operations for the Radwan Force on the Lebanese front.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ibrahim Aqil

Hezbollah

Israel

Strike

LBCI Next
Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products
Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli strike on southern suburbs of Beirut, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:42

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
World News
01:08

Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:08

Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Hezbollah's Radwan force upper leadership eliminated, approximately 20 figures: Axios citing an Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More