The Director of the Medical Care Directorate at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Joseph El Helou, reassured that so far, all hospitals in Lebanon have been able to handle the influx of casualties from the Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Bekaa regions.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Helou pointed out that some of the injured are suffering from burns caused by the shelling.



He also noted that Iran, Jordan, and Iraq have promised to send Lebanon additional medical aid to support the country's medicine reserves.



El Helou confirmed that "we do not currently need field hospitals."