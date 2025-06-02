US gives nod to Syria to bring foreign jihadist ex-rebels into army

The United States has given its blessing to a plan by Syria's new leadership to incorporate thousands of foreign jihadist former rebel fighters into the national army, provided that it does so transparently, President Donald Trump's envoy said.



Three Syrian defense officials said that under the plan, some 3,500 foreign fighters, mainly Uyghurs from China and neighboring countries, would join a newly-formed unit, the 84th Syrian army division, which would also include Syrians.



Asked by Reuters in Damascus whether Washington approved the integration of foreign fighters into Syria's new military, Thomas Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey who was named Trump's special envoy to Syria last month, said: "I would say there is an understanding, with transparency."



He said it was better to keep the fighters, many of whom are "very loyal" to Syria's new administration, within a state project than to exclude them.







Reuters