French woman, 87, dies due to explosion in south Lebanon: Ministry

2024-09-26 | 09:47
French woman, 87, dies due to explosion in south Lebanon: Ministry
0min
French woman, 87, dies due to explosion in south Lebanon: Ministry

A elderly French woman was killed this week when her home collapsed following an explosion in south Lebanon, the French foreign ministry said Thursday, as Israel presses a deadly air campaign against Hezbollah.

"We are sorry to announce the death on Monday of an 87-year-old fellow countrywoman in a village near the city of Tyre. The building where she lived collapsed following a large explosion nearby," the ministry said.

AFP
 

