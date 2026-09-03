Lebanon to receive four additional detainees through Naqoura — LBCI sources

Lebanon will receive four additional detainees at 7 p.m. in Naqoura through the International Committee of the Red Cross, sources told LBCI on Thursday.



The Red Cross will then hand them over to the Lebanese army.



According to the sources, the detainees are Ali Shour, Hussein Ayash, Asaad al-Hasaikeh and Wissam Ibrahim al-Samawi.



Two of the detainees are Lebanese nationals, and two are Syrian nationals.