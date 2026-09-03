ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon

Lebanon News
03-09-2026 | 07:48
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ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon
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ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday returned to Lebanon a man who was previously seized by Israel, a Lebanese military source said, while an ICRC official told AFP in Jerusalem that the operation was "underway."

A committee following up on the issue estimates that more than 30 people have been seized by Israel since its war with Hezbollah in 2024, and Lebanon last month demanded the release of a first batch of people during its last negotiations with Israel, a Lebanese official told AFP at the time.

AFP 

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