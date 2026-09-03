FBI returns three ancient Lebanese artifacts to Lebanon

The FBI’s Art Crime Team returned a trio of ancient archaeological artifacts to the government of Lebanon, strengthening our shared fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property.
Read more about the repatriation and how the FBI is working with partners to combat… pic.twitter.com/TrlYhBlqLg
— FBI (@FBI) September 2, 2026
The FBI’s Art Crime Team returned a trio of ancient archaeological artifacts to the government of Lebanon, strengthening our shared fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property.
Read more about the repatriation and how the FBI is working with partners to combat… pic.twitter.com/TrlYhBlqLg