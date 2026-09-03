FBI returns three ancient Lebanese artifacts to Lebanon

Lebanon News
03-09-2026 | 10:00
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FBI returns three ancient Lebanese artifacts to Lebanon
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FBI returns three ancient Lebanese artifacts to Lebanon

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) returned three cultural artifacts to representatives of the Lebanese government at a ceremony held in New York, believed to have been stolen from illicit excavations in or around the city of Tyre and exported outside of Lebanon’s borders. 

The artifacts are fragments of lead sarcophagi from the Roman period, dating to the 2nd and 3rd centuries A.D.

The panels feature distinctive characteristics associated with workshops in Tyre, southern Lebanon, and have been identified as part of Lebanon’s cultural heritage.

According to a statement by the FBI, “Both the United States Government and the Government of Lebanon have joined together in the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property.”

“Protecting cultural property is about preserving the identity and history of communities around the world. Illicit trafficking robs nations of their heritage and fuels criminal networks,” said Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle of the FBI’s New York Field Office. 

“The FBI's commitment is unwavering, and we will continue working with partners to ensure cultural treasures remain where they belong.” 

Lebanon News

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Federal Bureau of Investigation

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