Handover of four Lebanese detainees to Red Cross postponed until Friday

Lebanon News
03-09-2026 | 11:23
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Handover of four Lebanese detainees to Red Cross postponed until Friday
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Handover of four Lebanese detainees to Red Cross postponed until Friday

The handover of four Lebanese detainees to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by the Israeli side has been postponed until 11 a.m. Friday.

The detainees were initially expected to be handed over earlier, but the transfer was delayed, according to the latest information.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Detainees

ICRC

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Handover of four Lebanese detainees to Red Cross postponed until Friday

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