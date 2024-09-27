UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks

2024-09-27 | 06:06
UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks
UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed that many displaced Syrians have returned to their country from Lebanon.

It also said that more than 30,000 people, the majority of whom are Syrians, have fled from Lebanon to Syria over the past three days. 

The wave of displacement comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, with tensions rising day by day.

