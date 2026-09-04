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Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04-09-2026 | 02:29
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Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
On Friday, September 4, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 31,000, while diesel rose by LBP 28,000 and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,602,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,620,000
Diesel: LBP 2,474,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,167,000
Lebanon News
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