Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
04-09-2026 | 02:29
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Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
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Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Friday, September 4, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 31,000, while diesel rose by LBP 28,000 and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,602,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,620,000
Diesel: LBP 2,474,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,167,000

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