One killed, two wounded in Israeli strike near Douris

12-03-2026 | 09:25
One killed, two wounded in Israeli strike near Douris
One killed, two wounded in Israeli strike near Douris

One person was killed and two others wounded in an airstrike that targeted the outskirts of Douris toward Ain Bourday, according to preliminary reports.

