One killed, two wounded in Israeli strike near Douris
Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 09:25
One killed, two wounded in Israeli strike near Douris
One person was killed and two others wounded in an airstrike that targeted the outskirts of Douris toward Ain Bourday, according to preliminary reports.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strike
Douris
Ain Bourday
