Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

2024-09-29 | 22:38
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced Monday that Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours killed 105 people and wounded 359 across several regions in Lebanon.

The statement reported that the attacks targeted towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Baalbek

Hermel

Lebanon

Bekaa

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
