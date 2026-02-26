Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

World News
26-02-2026 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

First lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday as the U.S. takes over the monthly rotating presidency, the White House said.

Melania Trump will emphasize education as a way to advance tolerance and world peace at the meeting, which will be the first time a sitting American first lady presides over the 15-member council, the first lady's office said in a statement Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 198-member world body was ineffective and needed reforms.



Reuters
 

World News

Melania Trump

Meeting

UN

Security Council

White House

US

LBCI Next
US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP
French court sentences Iranian woman to jail for justifying terrorism: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-18

Iran would be 'very wise to make a deal' with Trump: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting on US bombings: foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:54

Hillary Clinton demands Trump testify under oath about Epstein

LBCI
World News
12:48

Afghan govt says several Pakistani soldiers killed, captured

LBCI
World News
12:29

US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:30

French court sentences Iranian woman to jail for justifying terrorism: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-11

LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'

LBCI
World News
09:41

Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

LBCI
World News
06:43

UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More