Palestinian camp official in South Lebanon says Israeli strike targets militant

An official at a Palestinian camp told AFP that an Israeli strike on Tuesday targeted a senior Palestinian militant in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.



"The Israeli raid targeted the home of Mounir Maqdah's son," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was unclear whether Maqdah — whom Israel has accused of leading the Lebanese branch of Fatah's armed wing — was present at the site.



