Israeli army destroys offensive tunnels in Lebanon, reports Channel 14

2024-10-01 | 07:35
High views



Israeli Channel 14 reported that the Israeli army has destroyed a significant number of offensive tunnels in Lebanon through ground military operations.

In related developments, Axios cited Israeli officials stating that they have clarified to the White House and the Pentagon that Israel does not intend to launch a large-scale invasion of Lebanon.
 

