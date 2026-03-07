News
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 14:59
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Lebanon’s government on Saturday to enforce the ceasefire and disarm Hezbollah.
“Your responsibility is to enforce the ceasefire. Your responsibility is to disarm Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said, warning that if this does not happen, Hezbollah’s actions “will bring disastrous consequences to Lebanon.”
Related Articles
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel's 'red lines'
With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel's 'red lines'
Israel's UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah
Israel's UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal
Recommended For You
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs after warning strike
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs after warning strike
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis
Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis
'Save your lives:' Israeli army orders residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
'Save your lives:' Israeli army orders residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
Our visitors readings
Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew
Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew
US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa
US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway
Videos
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs: Video
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut's southern suburbs: Video
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs: Video
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs: Video
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
'Save your lives:' Israeli army orders residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
'Save your lives:' Israeli army orders residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
Israel's Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Israel's Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
