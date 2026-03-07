Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

07-03-2026 | 14:59
0min
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Lebanon’s government on Saturday to enforce the ceasefire and disarm Hezbollah.

“Your responsibility is to enforce the ceasefire. Your responsibility is to disarm Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said, warning that if this does not happen, Hezbollah’s actions “will bring disastrous consequences to Lebanon.”

Lebanon News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

Hezbollah

