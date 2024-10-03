Hezbollah announces targeting military positions in many Israeli settlements

Hezbollah announced Thursday a series of attacks targeting Israeli military forces in various locations along the border.



In statements, the group said that they targeted Israeli forces gathering east of the Sa'sa' settlement with a Falaq missile, and another salvo of rockets targeted Israeli military forces west of Sa'sa'.



In the Shomera settlement, Hezbollah launched a Falaq missile at Israeli troops stationed there.



In Al-Bassa, the group fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli military personnel.



Lastly, a salvo of rockets hit Israeli forces in the Avivim settlement.



This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs, with its army invading South Lebanon.