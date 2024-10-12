Charles Jabbour, head of the Lebanese Forces Media and Communication Authority, emphasized the urgent need to end the ongoing war and address its root causes.



He cited the presence of an armed group that has entangled Lebanon in conflict, resulting in thousands of casualties and displaced individuals.



Jabbour urged the Lebanese state and military to take responsibility and called on Hezbollah "to surrender its weapons."



In addition, Jabbour clarified, “The Maarab meeting is not a front meeting; it is a political meeting to establish a united political position, not a political bloc.”