Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he expressed his support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity during meetings with top officials in Beirut.



“I am pleased to be back in beautiful Beirut,” Araghchi wrote. “During my meetings with the President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister, I expressed my full support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and reconstruction in the face of Israeli occupation.”

He added: “Our goal and hope is to open a new chapter in our centuries-old relationship, built on mutual respect and shared interests.”