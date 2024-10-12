Gebran Bassil urges ceasefire, citing Israeli aggression and internal risks

Speaking on the anniversary of Oct. 13, MP Gebran Bassil emphasized Lebanon’s sovereignty, calling for the nation to remain within its internationally recognized borders of 10,452 square kilometers.



"We do not want Lebanon to be a testing ground for settling external disputes, nor do we want its people to serve as border guards or soldiers for anyone," he said. "We seek to neutralize Lebanon from conflicts that do not serve its interests."



Bassil highlighted Israel’s superior firepower, destructive capabilities, and intelligence operations, noting that Lebanon’s resistance forces are not equipped with similar capacities to halt what he described as Israeli aggression.



He warned that one of Israel's most dangerous moves is its ongoing attempts to occupy Lebanese territory, adding that such actions could further destabilize Lebanon.



"This occupation justifies the presence of weapons outside state control and turns Lebanon into a frontline for armed conflict, attracting foreign fighters and threatening long-term stability," he said.



Bassil also pointed out that Lebanon faces what he called an "existential crisis" every October. He described current events in 2024 as an attempt to subjugate Lebanon’s decisions and resources to Israel.



"The support provided to Gaza has given Israel the pretext to strike Lebanon, taking away Lebanon's right to self-defense and positioning it as the aggressor," Bassil said, calling for a distinction between Lebanon's path and that of Gaza.



He stressed that Israel's objectives extend beyond targeting Hezbollah. "Israel's aim is all of Lebanon, its land and people," he added.



Bassil warned that efforts to displace Lebanon’s Shiite population could lead to internal chaos and even civil war. "Any attempt to isolate the Shiite community is an act of sabotage against Lebanon," he said.



Bassil concluded by calling for a united Lebanese stance to declare an immediate ceasefire.