Gebran Bassil urges ceasefire, citing Israeli aggression and internal risks

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gebran Bassil urges ceasefire, citing Israeli aggression and internal risks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gebran Bassil urges ceasefire, citing Israeli aggression and internal risks

Speaking on the anniversary of Oct. 13, MP Gebran Bassil emphasized Lebanon’s sovereignty, calling for the nation to remain within its internationally recognized borders of 10,452 square kilometers.

"We do not want Lebanon to be a testing ground for settling external disputes, nor do we want its people to serve as border guards or soldiers for anyone," he said. "We seek to neutralize Lebanon from conflicts that do not serve its interests."

Bassil highlighted Israel’s superior firepower, destructive capabilities, and intelligence operations, noting that Lebanon’s resistance forces are not equipped with similar capacities to halt what he described as Israeli aggression.

He warned that one of Israel's most dangerous moves is its ongoing attempts to occupy Lebanese territory, adding that such actions could further destabilize Lebanon.

"This occupation justifies the presence of weapons outside state control and turns Lebanon into a frontline for armed conflict, attracting foreign fighters and threatening long-term stability," he said.

Bassil also pointed out that Lebanon faces what he called an "existential crisis" every October. He described current events in 2024 as an attempt to subjugate Lebanon’s decisions and resources to Israel.

"The support provided to Gaza has given Israel the pretext to strike Lebanon, taking away Lebanon's right to self-defense and positioning it as the aggressor," Bassil said, calling for a distinction between Lebanon's path and that of Gaza.

He stressed that Israel's objectives extend beyond targeting Hezbollah. "Israel's aim is all of Lebanon, its land and people," he added.

Bassil warned that efforts to displace Lebanon’s Shiite population could lead to internal chaos and even civil war. "Any attempt to isolate the Shiite community is an act of sabotage against Lebanon," he said.

Bassil concluded by calling for a united Lebanese stance to declare an immediate ceasefire.

Lebanon News

Gebran Bassil

Lebanon

Ceasefire

War

Israel

Strikes

LBCI Next
Hezbollah claims missile strike on explosives factory South of Haifa
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents to stay away amid strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-29

Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:16

WHO: 100 out of 207 primary health care centers in Lebanon closed due to escalating violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Israeli airstrikes kill four in Barja, three in Bekaa, and injure dozens: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Israeli airstrikes injure four, damage hospitals in Baalbek-Hermel region

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Raymond Khattar: No Israeli threats reported against Civil Defense centers in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the last 24 hours kill 558, including 50 children: Health Minister Firas Abiad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More