Iran says it replaced air defenses damaged in Israel war

Iran has replaced air defenses damaged during last month's conflict with Israel, Iran's Defah Press news agency reported on Sunday, quoting Mahmoud Mousavi, the regular army's deputy for operations.



During the conflict in June, Israel's air force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defenses while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.



"Some of our air defenses were damaged; this is not something we can hide, but our colleagues have used domestic resources and replaced them with pre-arranged systems that were stored in suitable locations in order to keep the airspace secure," Mousavi said.



Reuters



