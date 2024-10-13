Lebanon's Prime Minister condemned Sunday Israel's Netanyahu's call to U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to remove peacekeepers from the Lebanese side of the border, where clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli troops have intensified.



Lebanon "condemns (Benjamin) Netanyahu's position and the Israeli aggression against UNIFIL" peacekeepers, said Najib Mikati. "The warning that Netanyahu addressed to... Guterres demanding the removal of the UNIFIL represents a new chapter in the enemy's approach of not complying with international" norms, he added.





AFP