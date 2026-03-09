Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

09-03-2026 | 04:22
Strike hits Beirut&#39;s suburbs following Israeli warning
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

Israel targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday following a renewed call for evacuation.

