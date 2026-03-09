Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 16:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

Israel has rejected a recently proposed French initiative aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
 
The source added that Israel is determined to address the situation in Lebanon on its own, including disarming Hezbollah and ''eliminating'' the group.

Lebanon News

rejects

French

ceasefire

initiative

Lebanon:

Haaretz

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israel defense minister says told troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-20

Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Second person injured in Israel after new Iran missile salvo: Emergency services

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-06

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Trump says would consider boots on ground in Iran if necessary: NY Post

LBCI
World News
05:47

European Council president: Russia is the only winner so far in the Middle East war

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Iran's FM says will continue missile attacks for as long as necessary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:33

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents in Mazraat Al-Aqabieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More