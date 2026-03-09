News
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 16:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Israel has rejected a recently proposed French initiative aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
The source added that Israel is determined to address the situation in Lebanon on its own, including disarming Hezbollah and ''eliminating'' the group.
Lebanon News
rejects
French
ceasefire
initiative
Lebanon:
Haaretz
