Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
Lebanon's parliament on Monday postponed legislative elections, initially due to be held in May, by two years, according to a statement from the parliament speaker, due to the war between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah.
MPs convened on Monday including Mohammed Raad, head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, even as Israeli warplanes flew above the nearby southern suburbs of Beirut.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliamentary
Elections
Next
Health Ministry says Israeli strikes kill and wound paramedics in South Lebanon
Israeli army says brigade forces launch raids against Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Previous
