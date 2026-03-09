Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years

09-03-2026 | 06:31
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years

Lebanon's parliament on Monday postponed legislative elections, initially due to be held in May, by two years, according to a statement from the parliament speaker, due to the war between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

MPs convened on Monday including Mohammed Raad, head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, even as Israeli warplanes flew above the nearby southern suburbs of Beirut.



AFP
 

