Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0min
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, issued an urgent warning to residents of the southern Lebanese village of Ansariyeh.

He said that Hezbollah’s activities are forcing the Israeli army to act against it “with force,” stressing that the army does not intend to harm civilians.

Adraee urged residents to evacuate their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away from the village for their safety.

He added that anyone located near Hezbollah members, facilities, or military equipment is putting their life at risk.
https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/2031068806563451102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2031068806563451102%7Ctwgr%5Ef725c586cc26e8d6dfb9c014ac77b7590701c1c6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lbcgroup.tv%2Fnews%2Fbreaking-news%2F912680%2FD8A3D8AFD8B1D8B9D98A-D8A7D986D8B0D8A7D8B1-D8B9D8A7D8ACD984-D8A5D984D989-D8B3D983D8A7D986-D982D8B1D98AD8A9-D8A7D984D8A3D986D8B5D8A7D8B1D98AD8A9-D981D98A-D8ACD986D988D8A8-D984D8A8D986D8A7D986%2Far

