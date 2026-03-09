MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, stated that the goal of Hezbollah is to drive Israel out of Lebanese territory, secure the release of prisoners, stop its attacks, and prevent the obstruction of reconstruction and the return of residents.



Raad said: “We have no option other than resistance. It is our destiny to endure in support of this position—with patience for losses and sacrifices, the destruction of homes and villages, displacement, hunger, and sleeping without shelter. We also remain patient with those who wrong us, whom we still consider partners in our homeland.”



He added: “We will fight the enemy with our teeth and nails until we force it out of our land, in commitment to our religious duty. Hezbollah had already warned of Israel’s dangers and confronted it with the element of surprise.”



He also warned that their “patience” regarding the attacks has limits, saying that no one has taken action, which creates conditions for a move against the resistance.





