Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base near Tel Aviv with missiles

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 14:01
High views
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base near Tel Aviv with missiles
0min
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base near Tel Aviv with missiles

Hezbollah said on Monday that it had targeted the Israeli Home Front Command base in Ramla, near Tel Aviv, with "advanced missiles" as the war between the pro-Iranian group and Israel hit the one-week mark.

In a statement, the group said it had targeted the base with a "salvo of advanced missiles" in response to "the criminal Israeli aggression that has struck dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and the southern suburbs of Beirut".

AFP

