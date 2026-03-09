US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

World News
09-03-2026 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key NATO base and ordered U.S. citizens to leave "southeast Turkey," the U.S. embassy to Ankara said Monday.

"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," it said on X, referencing a travel advisory saying: "Americans in southeast Turkey are strongly encouraged to depart now."



AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Citizens

Turkey

Staff

Adana

Consulate

Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-23

US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-28

US urges citizens in Lebanon to leave while commercial options available: Embassy

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-27

Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-27

US allows some embassy staff to leave Israel, citing safety risks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:40

Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader

LBCI
World News
12:02

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discuss Middle East situation in phone call

LBCI
Middle East News
11:56

Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval

LBCI
World News
09:20

Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Bloomberg: Qatar offers to lease at least two gas tankers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line

LBCI
World News
2026-02-20

White House adviser says 'totally' rejects global AI governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

FM Rajji at Arab League meeting: Hezbollah ignored Lebanese interests, government and people not responsible

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More