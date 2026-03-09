US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key NATO base and ordered U.S. citizens to leave "southeast Turkey," the U.S. embassy to Ankara said Monday.



"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," it said on X, referencing a travel advisory saying: "Americans in southeast Turkey are strongly encouraged to depart now."







AFP