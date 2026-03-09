News
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
World News
09-03-2026 | 07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key NATO base and ordered U.S. citizens to leave "southeast Turkey," the U.S. embassy to Ankara said Monday.
"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," it said on X, referencing a travel advisory saying: "Americans in southeast Turkey are strongly encouraged to depart now."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Citizens
Turkey
Staff
Adana
Consulate
Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
Previous
