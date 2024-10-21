Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Israel has submitted a document to the U.S. outlining its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.



The document includes measures to allow displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.



The Israeli prime minister’s office delivered the document to the White House ahead of a visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut on Monday, where he is expected to discuss possible diplomatic resolutions with Lebanese officials.



According to Axios, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said the document was sent to Hochstein after discussions with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Israeli army.



One of Israel's key demands, according to an Israeli official cited by Axios, is that the Israeli army be allowed to carry out "active enforcement" to ensure Hezbollah does not rearm or rebuild its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon near the border.



Another demand is that the Israeli air force maintain freedom of movement in Lebanese airspace.



A U.S. official told Axios it is "highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to these conditions, which would dramatically undermine Lebanon's sovereignty."



Hochstein is expected to meet with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and other officials to discuss Israel’s demands.