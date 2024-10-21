Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 00:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Israel has submitted a document to the U.S. outlining its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

The document includes measures to allow displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.

The Israeli prime minister’s office delivered the document to the White House ahead of a visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut on Monday, where he is expected to discuss possible diplomatic resolutions with Lebanese officials.

According to Axios, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said the document was sent to Hochstein after discussions with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Israeli army.

One of Israel's key demands, according to an Israeli official cited by Axios, is that the Israeli army be allowed to carry out "active enforcement" to ensure Hezbollah does not rearm or rebuild its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon near the border.

Another demand is that the Israeli air force maintain freedom of movement in Lebanese airspace.

A U.S. official told Axios it is "highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to these conditions, which would dramatically undermine Lebanon's sovereignty."

Hochstein is expected to meet with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and other officials to discuss Israel’s demands.

Lebanon News

Israel

United States

Amos Hochstein

Lebanon

War

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-22

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Foreign Ministry calls for firm international support for UNIFIL against attacks and threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:08

PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:02

Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More