News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 00:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Israel has submitted a document to the U.S. outlining its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.
The document includes measures to allow displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.
The Israeli prime minister’s office delivered the document to the White House ahead of a visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut on Monday, where he is expected to discuss possible diplomatic resolutions with Lebanese officials.
According to Axios, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said the document was sent to Hochstein after discussions with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Israeli army.
One of Israel's key demands, according to an Israeli official cited by Axios, is that the Israeli army be allowed to carry out "active enforcement" to ensure Hezbollah does not rearm or rebuild its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon near the border.
Another demand is that the Israeli air force maintain freedom of movement in Lebanese airspace.
A U.S. official told Axios it is "highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to these conditions, which would dramatically undermine Lebanon's sovereignty."
Hochstein is expected to meet with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and other officials to discuss Israel’s demands.
Lebanon News
Israel
United States
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
War
Hezbollah
Next
Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:22
Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman
Lebanon News
04:22
Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman
0
Lebanon News
03:56
Foreign Ministry calls for firm international support for UNIFIL against attacks and threats
Lebanon News
03:56
Foreign Ministry calls for firm international support for UNIFIL against attacks and threats
0
Lebanon News
03:38
PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:38
PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:50
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA
Lebanon News
02:50
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
2
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
5
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More