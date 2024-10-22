Lebanese Red Cross says three paramedics wounded in strike on country's south

Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 08:41
High views
LBCI
Lebanese Red Cross says three paramedics wounded in strike on country&#39;s south
0min
Lebanese Red Cross says three paramedics wounded in strike on country's south

Three paramedics were wounded on Tuesday in a strike on South Lebanon while on a rescue mission coordinated with U.N. peacekeepers, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

Four ambulance teams were dispatched to the southern city of Nabatiyeh in coordination with UNIFIL following a strike there, the Lebanese Red Cross said, adding that "the site was bombed again and three volunteers were injured and are being transported to hospital."


AFP

Lebanese

Red Cross

Paramedics

Wounded

Strike

Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression
Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them
