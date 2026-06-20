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Israeli army says Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at its forces in southern Lebanon overnight
Middle East News
20-06-2026 | 07:49
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Israeli army says Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at its forces in southern Lebanon overnight
The Israeli military said Saturday that Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles toward its forces operating in southern Lebanon in multiple incidents during the night, describing the attacks as repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.
The army claimed that it remains committed to the ceasefire in accordance with political leadership directives, while continuing operations aimed at removing any threat.
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